Car crashes off road and through fence as police warn of driving conditions

This is the moment a car veered off the road and smashed through a fence during difficult driving conditions.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 13:13 pm
West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit tweeted the picture and warned drivers to be careful.

They said: "Several collisions attended this morning due to the adverse weather conditions.

"Please ensure you adjust your driving to the weather conditions."

The Met Office has said a band of heavy rain is heading north, bringing with it a deluge of showers across the Pennines and West Yorkshire on Friday.

The rainfall may bring risk of flooding in some low-lying areas.

The Met Office said on Wednesday: "Heavy rainfall may bring some localised flooding across parts of Wales, central and northern England on Friday.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer."

Motorists have been warned to adjust their driving to suit the conditions.