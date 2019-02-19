Four fire engines called out to Roundhay Park Leeds to rescue baby doll

Have your say

Fire crews and police were called out to Roundhay Park on Tuesday afternoon after a report of child's body in the water.

Concerned crews rushed to the scene but found that the body was, in fact, a children's toy.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they received a call around 2pm on Tuesday, February 19 about a body in the water.

Four crews from Moortown, Killingbeck, Leeds and Rothwell attended the scene.

They found the doll in the water and removed it from the lake.

Crews had dealt with and left the incident at approximately 2.30pm.

