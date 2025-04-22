Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four men have been arrested following a shooting in Bradford.

Detectives investigating the incident on Oak Lane, Bradford, have made several arrests.

Shortly after 10pm on Saturday night (April 19), police were called by the ambulance service reporting a man in his twenties had presented at hospital with a gunshot wound. He suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been bailed pending further enquiries.

“A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and a 23-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both remain in custody at this time.”

Scenes remain in place across Bradford at addresses including Girlington Road, Carlisle Place, West Park Road in Bradford and Hare Park Mount in Leeds. Enquiries remain ongoing by detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Anyone who has any information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting the crime number 13250220212. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.