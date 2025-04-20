Oak Lane, Bradford: Police appeal after attempted murder in car park
Police were called by the ambulance service around 10pm reporting a man had been injured in a firearm discharge and had presented at hospital with a gunshot wound.
The man in his twenties had suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening at this time.
Initial enquiries suggested the incident had taken place in a car park off Oak Lane, at the junction of Victor Street in the Manningham area following a verbal altercation between a number of males.
A scene is currently in place on Oak Lane as detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team establish the circumstances of what took place.
Detective Inspector Suzanne Hall of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “We are currently carrying out a number of enquiries into the incident that took place last night and are appealing to the public to assist with any information they may have.
“All firearms offences are treated extremely seriously, and we can reassure residents a full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of this incident.
“Anyone who has any information which could assist our enquiries is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting the crime number 13250220212.”
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.