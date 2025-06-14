Four arrested over Friday-night trouble involving knife on Wakefield-town streets
Officers were called to Yew Tree Walk, Knottingley at about 6.50pm last night to reports of ongoing violence involving several males, one of whom was reported to have a bladed weapon.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. No injured people were located.
Following enquiries, police conducted an arrest operation in the Hilltop area and arrested three further males, aged 16, 19 and 30 on suspicion of affray.
The 30-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.
Several streets were cordoned off as a result.
All remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing today by Wakefield District CID.