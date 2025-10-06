Renfield Grove Normanton: Four arrested after man 'hit with metal object' in Wakefield street fight

Four people have been arrested following a reported street fight in Normanton.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident that left one man hospitalised.

Police were called at 5.25pm yesterday evening (Sunday, October 5) to an ongoing fight in Renfield Grove, Normanton, involving a number of people, with it reported that a man had been hit with a metal object.

Police were called at 5.25pm yesterday evening (Sunday, October 5) to an ongoing fight in Renfield Grove, Normanton. | Google/NW

A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended at the scene and located a man in his 60s with a head injury.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.”

Three women, aged 54, 58 and 57, and a 62-year-old man have all been arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in custody.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any other information that could assist the ongoing investigation, is asked to contact Wakefield CID via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250571677.

