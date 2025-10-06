Four people have been arrested following a reported street fight in Normanton.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident that left one man hospitalised.

Police were called at 5.25pm yesterday evening (Sunday, October 5) to an ongoing fight in Renfield Grove, Normanton, involving a number of people, with it reported that a man had been hit with a metal object.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called at 5.25pm yesterday evening (Sunday, October 5) to an ongoing fight in Renfield Grove, Normanton. | Google/NW

A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended at the scene and located a man in his 60s with a head injury.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.”

Three women, aged 54, 58 and 57, and a 62-year-old man have all been arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any other information that could assist the ongoing investigation, is asked to contact Wakefield CID via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250571677.