Former West Yorkshire Police officer, 84, who raped woman on duty has prison sentence increased

A former police officer who raped a woman 40 years ago while on duty has had his sentence increased by the Solicitor General.

David Lomax, now 84, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison in October last year after being found guilty at trial.

Back in 1978, he had been an officer serving with West Yorkshire Police and was responsible for arresting those who had failed to pay court-ordered fines.

In October of that year, Lomax was sent to arrest his victim but instead he told her that she would have to perform a sexual favour for him to avoid being arrested and going to prison.

Lomax, who was 43 at the time, then raped the woman in her home.

When she was later arrested for non-payment of the fine, she told the arresting officers about the rape.

While DNA testing was able to identify a specimen as not belonging to the victim’s partner, and possibly belonging to Lomax; it was not able to identify Lomax conclusively.

The case was reopened in 2016 when modern DNA testing was able to prove that the specimen belonged to Lomax, leading to his arrest.

Lomax was today told by the Court of Appeal that his sentence was being increased to 8 years in prison.

Robert Buckland QC, the Solicitor General, said: "Lomax abused his position of trust as a police officer, and got away with his crime for too long. Thanks to modern forensic science, he was brought to book.

"It is only right that it is now made clear to him that his actions have not been forgotten and will be met with the full force of the law.”

