Masked man armed with knife steals cash and medication from Leeds pharmacy

A masked man armed with a knife threatened staff and made off with cash and prescription drugs at a Leeds pharmacy.

A cordon was put in place outside the Living Care Pharmacy in Upper Accommodation Road in the Richmond Hill area last night (Tuesday, February 5) after police were called to reports of an armed robbery at 5.24pm.

A masked man, armed with a knife, had entered the store and threatened staff before stealing cash from the till along with a number of boxes of Diazepam prescription medication.

Detective Inspector David Roberts, of Leeds District CID, said: “No-one was injured but this was obviously a frightening experience for the members of staff involved and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspect.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a male acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the robbery.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190065521 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

