The six islanders revealed include Thirsk model and dancer Tasha Ghouri, who is also the show's first ever deaf contestant.

The 23-year-old, who was born deaf, went viral on social media last year after showing off her cochlear implant in an ASOS advertisement for earrings.

The first wave of islanders has been announced for Love Island 2022. Photo: PA Photo/eBay/Mikael Buck.

Below is the full list of contestants for this year's Love Island, and when the show will start.

Tasha Ghouri

Tasha, 23, is a model and dancer from Thirsk in Yorkshire.

On her love life so far, Tasha said: "My dating life has been a shambles. This is an opportunity for me to find 'the one' and have a great summer at the same time.

"I'm definitely ready for a relationship. I'm 23 now so I'm ready to get to know someone, go on holidays and travel with them."

Tasha also has a wild side, saying: "I can get very wild on a night out, I’m definitely a party animal. I love my prosecco and to have a dance - I’m always on the dance floor."

Davide Sanclimenti

Davide, 27, is from Rome but lives in Manchester to run his own business.

"I think Love Island is going to be so much fun," Davide said.

"I'm going to be the Italian stallion in the villa! It's going to be fun, I'm looking forward to it. I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family."

On what his friends and family think of him, Davide said: "They would say that I've got a good heart, I'm a very deep person. For the people around me, I'm always there, ready to support and help them in a moment of need."

Indiyah Polack

Indiyah, 23, is a hotel waitress from London.

Speaking about why she applied for Love Island, Indiyah revealed: "I feel like I'm at a stage in my life now where I'm ready to meet new people and start dating properly.

"I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it's quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that."

"I feel like I'm going to bring a lot of flavour and vibrancy [to the villa]," she went on to say.

"I feel like I'm quite a down to earth person, so it shouldn't be an issue to meet a lover or a friend."

Liam Llewellyn

Liam, 22, is a masters student from Wales, currently studying strength and conditioning.

"I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone," Liam said.

"You're in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people."

On how he is planning to win over girls in the villa, Liam revealed: "Pay them a compliment! The thing that girls quite like is that I'm not just like, "You're mint." I'm like, "Your eyes are piercing, I'm lost in your eyes."

Dami Hope

Dami, 26, is a senior microbiologist from Dublin.

On what he's bringing to the villa, Dami said: "Just myself – Dami Hope! Being me – funny and my personality. I don't know if I will cause trouble, I'll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don't intentionally cause trouble – but it happens!"

"This year I was kind of being more open to new things," Dami went on to say.

"I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences. Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it's a fun experience."

Paige Thorne

Paige, 24, is a paramedic from Swansea.

She said she had trouble finding love in her home town, so has joined Love Island to meet new people.

"I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me," she said.

"I haven't got to go out and I haven't got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!"