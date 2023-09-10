Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Leeds crime map: The 13 neighbourhoods with the most robberies named by West Yorkshire police figures

The Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies have been named by new police figures.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from July 2022 to June 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 1,402 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Here are the neighbourhoods which recorded the most robbery offences

1. Leeds robberies

Here are the neighbourhoods which recorded the most robbery offences Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Leeds city centre recorded 282 robbery offences between July 2022 and June 2023

2. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 282 robbery offences between July 2022 and June 2023 Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Little London and Sheepscar recorded 59 robbery offences between July 2022 and June 2023

3. Little London and Sheepscar

Little London and Sheepscar recorded 59 robbery offences between July 2022 and June 2023 Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 45 robbery offences between July 2022 and June 2023

4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 45 robbery offences between July 2022 and June 2023 Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page