Flax Place Leeds: Armed officers arrest man in connection with serious sexual assault and firearms offence
Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of serious crimes after a two-day search at three addresses in Leeds this weekend.
West Yorkshire Police searched two properties in Leeds on Saturday evening (August 17) after reports of a serious sexual assault on a woman and a firearms offence the day before.
Armed officers were deployed at the addresses, including one of Welbeck Road in the East End Park area of Leeds, but the suspect was not found.
A search at a third address on Flax Place the following day (Sunday, August 18) led to the suspect being arrested.
The 22-year-old man remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing by Leeds District Safeguarding Unit.