Flax Place Leeds: Armed officers arrest man in connection with serious sexual assault and firearms offence

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Aug 2024, 12:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of serious crimes after a two-day search at three addresses in Leeds this weekend.

West Yorkshire Police searched two properties in Leeds on Saturday evening (August 17) after reports of a serious sexual assault on a woman and a firearms offence the day before.

Armed officers were deployed at the addresses, including one of Welbeck Road in the East End Park area of Leeds, but the suspect was not found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police have arrested a man on Flax Street after a two-day search.Police have arrested a man on Flax Street after a two-day search.
Police have arrested a man on Flax Street after a two-day search. | Google

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

A search at a third address on Flax Place the following day (Sunday, August 18) led to the suspect being arrested.

The 22-year-old man remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing by Leeds District Safeguarding Unit.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeedsSuspect