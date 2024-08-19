Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of serious crimes after a two-day search at three addresses in Leeds this weekend.

West Yorkshire Police searched two properties in Leeds on Saturday evening (August 17) after reports of a serious sexual assault on a woman and a firearms offence the day before.

Armed officers were deployed at the addresses, including one of Welbeck Road in the East End Park area of Leeds, but the suspect was not found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have arrested a man on Flax Street after a two-day search. | Google

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A search at a third address on Flax Place the following day (Sunday, August 18) led to the suspect being arrested.

The 22-year-old man remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing by Leeds District Safeguarding Unit.