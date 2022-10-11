The 40-year-old had been refused entry to the Sainsbury’s store on Middleton Park Avenue on April 26 last year because he was intoxicated, so pulled down his trousers towards a group of girls sat on a nearby wall, grabbed his genitals and shouted “do you want to see some of this?”.

Leeds Crown Court was told that while on bail, on the afternoon of January 19 of this year, Andrew Culpepper-Smith again pulled down his trousers and exposed himself to two women in the car park of the Lloyds Pharmacy on Church Street in Hunslet.

He was heavily intoxicated again, prosecutor Caroline Abraham told the court, and shouted at the women: “Do you want to see my ****?”

The Sainsbury's store in Middleton.

Culpepper-Smith, of Strathmore View, Harehills, admitted two counts of indecent exposure.

He had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of assault on emergency workers in 2019 when police stopped him as he ran along Middleton Park Road in Middleton wearing nothing but his underpants.

He became aggressive, spitting and kicking out at two officers and a paramedic.

He then kicked out at an officer on October 26, 2020, while drunk, and then smashed up a telephone at Elland Road Police Station on December 5, 2020.

During a previous court hearing, the judge told him he faced nine months in jail for the assaults and criminal damage, but would defer sentence to see if he could stay out of trouble.

He then went on to commit the indecent exposures.

Mitigating, Jeremy Barton said Culpepper-Smith had been on remand since April of this year and had “made good use of his time in custody”, by enrolling in various educational courses.

He said: “Clearly what is central to his offending is his use of drugs and alcohol.

"His attitude and insight to his own behaviour has changed considerably.

"This was not exposure for the purpose of sexual gratification.”