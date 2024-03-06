Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Investigations are continuing into the robbery at the Flannels store on Vicar Lane, Leeds city centre on Monday night (March 4).

Here is everything we know so far...

Investigations are continuing into the robbery at the Flannels store on Vicar Lane. Picture: Simon Hulme

What happened?

The Vicar Lane store was attacked at approximately 7:37pm by four masked suspects, who approached the premises in two vehicles.

They used sledgehammers to damage the outside of the store before entering and stealing a large quantity of designer clothing.

Has there been any arrests?

The initial investigation led to the arrest of two suspects aged 31 & 26 in connection with the offence.

Both men have now been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Was anyone injured during the incident?

There have been no reports of anyone being injured during the robbery. The store closes regularly at 7pm.

What has police police said?

Police would like to speak to any witnesses or hear from vehicle drivers who were in the area at the time of the offence and may have captured it on dashcam footage.

What should I do if I have any information?

Enquiries remain ongoing today by Leeds District CID and anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13240121599.