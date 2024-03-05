Flannels Vicar lane: Police investigating after masked gang with sledgehammers smash way into Leeds store
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the robbery at the Flannels store on Vicar Lane, Leeds city centre last night (Monday, March 4).
The store was attacked at approximately 7:37pm by four masked suspects, who approached the premises in two vehicles.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "They used sledgehammers to damage the outside of the store before entering and stealing a large quantity of designer clothing.
"The initial investigation led to the arrest of two suspects aged 31 & 26 in connection with the offence."
Police would like to speak to any witnesses or hear from vehicle drivers who were in the area at the time of the offence and may have captured it on dashcam footage.
Enquiries remain ongoing today by Leeds District CID and anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13240121599.