This week, our court round-up also includes a man who posted shocking anti-Semitic messages on Facebook.
Here are five of the criminals who appeared before judges this week -
1. Rolandas Magelinskas
Rolandas Magelinskas, 60, from Lithuania, was jailed for 20 months and told he can expect to be deported after his sentence. It came after he admitted a charge of producing cannabis. Magelinskas was found in a property on Raylands Way in Middleton where police discovered a £76,000 cannabis factory. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Google
2. Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith, 28, of Esther Avenue, Wakefield, was jailed for 21 months after admitting an offence of ABH. He attacked his partner at her home in March. The court heard he punched, slapped and strangled her. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World
3. Daniel Brearley
Daniel Brearley, 46, who had been living at Elizabeth Street in Elland, was jailed for 28 months. He was found guilty after a trial of sexually assaulting a voluntary prison worker who was helping him with his impending release from Wetherby Category C prison in October 2021. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Neil Lloyd
Neil Lloyd, 61, of St Andrew's Road, Castleford, was jailed for 15 months after he admitted publishing material likely to stir up racial hatred. He posted anti-Semitic messages on Facebook in October, saying that Israel should be "wiped off the face of the earth" and made sickening references to gassing Jews. Photo: Adobe/National World
5. Musika Kibaya
Musika Kibaya, 46, of Jarvis Walk, Robin Hood, was jailed for six months and put on the sex offender register for 10 years after he admitted a charge of common assault with an intent to commit a sexual offence. He followed a 10-year-old girl into the toilets at Middleton Park Visitor Centre in April and grabbed her with an intention of sexually assaulting her. Photo: National World