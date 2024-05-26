5 . Musika Kibaya

Musika Kibaya, 46, of Jarvis Walk, Robin Hood, was jailed for six months and put on the sex offender register for 10 years after he admitted a charge of common assault with an intent to commit a sexual offence. He followed a 10-year-old girl into the toilets at Middleton Park Visitor Centre in April and grabbed her with an intention of sexually assaulting her. Photo: National World