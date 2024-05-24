Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Nazi follower posted anti-Semitic messages on Facebook saying that Israel should be “wiped off the face of the earth” and made sickening references to gassing Jews.

Neil Lloyd posted several comments when the war between Israel and Hamas began in October last year, signing off his comments with “HH”, which the court came to mean shorthand for “Heil Hitler”.

Officers arrested him at his home on St Andrew’s Road in Castleford on October 20 and found various Nazi videos and books ere found, along with a flag bearing a Swastika and the insignia of the SS was drawn on the former outside toilet at his home, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyd posted hate-filled comments on Facebook about Jews and signed his posts with "HH" - taken to mean "Heil Hitler". (pics by Adobe / National World)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He even asked for a copy of Hitler’s books Mein Kampf when in police custody. He admitted publishing material likely to stir up racial hatred, but claimed it was reckless, telling the court that he was watching the news on Al Jazeera at the time and it upset him, and that he was sorry for what he did.

He also claimed signing off the messages with HH was meant to mean “haha”, but this was rejected by Judge Richard Mansell KC who said it was “implausible”, “unconvincing” and labelled it “nonsense”. He jailed Lloyd for 15 months and told him he was “fanning the flames” of anti-Semitism.

Prosecutor Adam Birkby said the 61-year-old posted nine comments on Facebook between October 7 and 19 last year. Among the comments he said “Go go Palestine”, “Hitler should have paid the gas bill” and “all they want is that land, fire up the ovens”, clearly reffering to the murder of Jews in gas chambers during the Second World War. The court heard he got a minimal amount of likes from his followers for the comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his arrest he told officers they were his beliefs but tried to pass off the the comments about gassing Jews as his “sense of humour”.

Mitigating, Richard Canning said: “He does regret this incident. He does show genuine remorse. He is not a young man. What he did was wrong and he accepts that.”

Lloyd told the court he also had no friends, did not go out, was blind and had serious health problems.

But Judge Mansell told Lloyd that custody was inevitable. He told him: “You have precious little insight into the gravity of what you have done. You clearly hold entrenched racist views against Jewish people.