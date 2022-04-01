Five arrested and 18 motorbikes seized in targeted Swarcliffe and Seacroft police operation

It comes following increased complaints about nuisance motorcycles, anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving.

Officers from East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Teams made the arrests and seizes in an targeted operation in the last three weeks.

A total of six motorcycles were seized in Seacroft and three arrests made, followed by twelve motorcycles seized and two arrests in the Swarcliffe area.

Nine further individuals were also identified for their involvement in motorcycle related anti-social behaviour..

The targeted deployments and proactive work conducted by officers, had focused on gathering CCTV footage, obtaining intelligence and conducting area searches.

West Yorkshire Police said it will continue to work closely with our partner agencies such as Leeds City Council Anti-Social Behaviour Teams.