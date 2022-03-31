Wayne Wardell broke the victim's nose in an attack carried out in front of his wife and child.

Shocked members of the public contacted emergency services as the 39-year-old dad punched the cyclist repeatedly on Queen Street.

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident took place during the daytime on the busy street close to the junction with Wellington Street on October 10, 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Wardell was jailed for assaulting a cyclist on Queen Street in Leeds city centre.

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, said Wardell was driving with his partner and child in the vehicle.

The victim was riding a bike in the wrong direction when Wardell deliberately started to drive towards him.

The cyclist stopped and said to Wardell: "What are you doing?"

Wardell then got out of the Volvo and punched the cyclist a number of times to the face.

He was knocked to the ground during the attack and suffered a broken nose and chipped teeth.

The defendant then got back into his car and drove off as members of the public went to help the victim and contacted the police.

Wardell, of Whincover Hill, Farnley, claim he had acted in self-defence after he was arrested.

He also claimed the cyclist had threatened to stab him but later withdrew the account.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has five previous convictions for assault.

Ben Thomas, mitigating, said Wardell had not been in trouble for eight years leading up to the incident and had not offended in the two-and-a-half years since.

Mr Thomas said Wardell's partner suffered from ill health and his two children would suffer greatly if he was sent to prison.

Judge Robin Mairs jailed Wardell for 23 weeks.

He said: "(the victim) was cycling the wrong way on Queen Street.

"That is not right but it did not merit what was to follow from it.

"You drove your car at him and he shouted at you and asked you what you were doing.

"You reacted aggressively because you had lost your temper and you got out of your car.

"In front of your wife and in front of your child you started punching him.

"Not once, not twice, but multiple times sufficient to knock him to the floor."

Judge Mairs acknowledged that the prison sentence would have an impact on Wardell's family, but added: "You, however, are the author of their misfortune by being in the dock today.

"You should have had concern for your wife and child in the car before you got out and proceeded to batter seven bells out of a cyclist.