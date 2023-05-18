The attack by a group of men in Fish Street, on January 27, left an 18-year-old man with a serious leg injury. Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify the two men shown in CCTV images.

Both are believed to be aged between 18 and 20. One appears to be an Asian man wearing a khaki green Puma tracksuit, while the other appears to be a white man wearing a black The North Face jacket and black Nike tracksuit bottoms.

Robunni Yohannes, 19, has already been named as a suspect wanted in connection with the attack. Officers are still trying to find him and are keen to hear from anyone with information on his whereabouts.

Robunni Yohannes, left, is still wanted by police, who released CCTV images of two suspects, right, today (May 18).

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who recognises either of the men in the images or who has any information that could assist in finding Robunni Yohannes is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230051803 or online using the 101 Live Chat.