West Yorkshire Police searching for man wanted in connection with two serious assaults in Leeds city centre

Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help locate a man who is wanted in connection with two alleged serious assaults.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST

Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help locate Yohannes Robunni who is wanted in connection with two alleged serious assaults which happened in the city centre.

Robunni, aged 19, is described as a north African male with light skin tone, about 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with curly black hair that’s short at the sides. The assaults took place in December last year and January of this year.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Robunni or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online quoting reference 13230051803/1322. Or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Yohannes Robunni is wanted in connection with two alleged serious assaults