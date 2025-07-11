Police are investigating after a firearm was discharged during a “targeted” incident in Wakefield.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the firearms discharge in the early hours of this morning (Friday, July 11).

Officers were called to the incident on Crossley Street, Normanton at 12.30am this morning. Damage was caused to two caravans but nobody was injured during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called to the firearms discharge on Crossley Street, Normanton at 12.30am this morning. | Google/NW

Detective Inspector Hannah Dixon of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “The criminal use of firearms on our streets will not be tolerated. I would like to reassure the community that we take these incidents very seriously.

“This was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the wider public. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone who may have ring doorbell or dash cam footage to come forward.”

Police are continuing their enquiries into the incident and are appealing for the public’s help in relation to the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the 101LiveChat quoting log 46 of July 11. Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.