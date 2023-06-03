Female officer suffered bloody gash to her head during Wakefield drug-dealing operation
Police have released a photograph of the serious injury inflicted on a female officer during a chase in Wakefield.
In a Tweet released by West Yorkshire Police’s Wakefield Impact Team, they said that PC Woods suffered the serious cut when she was getting out of the police car on Back Grantley Street at about 8.41am on Friday morning, June 2.
An arrest was made of a suspect for wounding with intent, resisting arrest and dealing in Class A drugs. The officer was taken to hospital for further treatment.