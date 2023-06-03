Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Female officer suffered bloody gash to her head during Wakefield drug-dealing operation

Police have released a photograph of the serious injury inflicted on a female officer during a chase in Wakefield.
By Nick Frame
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 07:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 07:44 BST

In a Tweet released by West Yorkshire Police’s Wakefield Impact Team, they said that PC Woods suffered the serious cut when she was getting out of the police car on Back Grantley Street at about 8.41am on Friday morning, June 2.

An arrest was made of a suspect for wounding with intent, resisting arrest and dealing in Class A drugs. The officer was taken to hospital for further treatment.

It happened on Back Grantley Street, Wakefield.
The serious head injury suffered by PC Woods.