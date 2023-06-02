Wakefield CID is investigating and appealing for witnesses to the incident on Back Grantley Street in Wakefield at about 8.41am today (Friday).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The incident occurred after police witnessed an apparent criminal act taking place and acted to arrest a suspect.

“The alleged offender attempted to flee the scene, causing the officer a head injury in the process.

The incident happened on Back Brantley Street in Wakefield

“The officer received medical attention at the scene and was taken to hospital for further treatment. Her injuries were found to be serious, but not thought to be life threatening.

“A suspect has been arrested in connection with the matter and is in custody for questioning.”