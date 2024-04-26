Officers were called to the property, on Fearnville Close, over a report of a “concern for safety” shortly before 2pm yesterday (April 25).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “After entering the property, the bodies of two adults were found inside the address. A scene is currently in place at Fearnville Close.

“This investigation is in its early stages and enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances of what has taken place, but at this time no one else is being sought in relation to this incident.”