At 11:26pm, officers were called to Bawn Drive, Farnley, where damage had been caused to the front door of a property on the street.

The damage was confirmed as being consistent with a firearm discharge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 11:26pm, officers were called to Bawn Drive, Farnley, where damage had been caused to the front door of a property on the street. Picture: Google.

No-one was in the address at the time.

A scene has been put in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team are leading the investigation.

Enquiries are being carried out to establish if there is any link to the incident in Greenside, Pudsey, on Tuesday night where a gun was fired at the window of a flat.

Detective Inspector Kevin Daly, of West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team, said: “We are treating this incident very seriously and are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible.

“We are currently looking into whether there is any link between this incident and the firearm discharge in Pudsey on Tuesday night and are keeping an open mind at this stage.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around either incident or who has any information that could assist our investigations.

“The criminal use of firearms causes understandable concern in our communities, and we are continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds District who are working to reassure local residents as we continue to progress our enquiries.”