Family pay tribute to Kelsey Womersley as murder investigation continues over Birstall death

The family of 19-year-old Kelsey Womersley have paid tribute to her describing her as fun, gentle and having a 'heart of gold'.

Kelsey Womersley died on Friday, March 8 after paramedics found her non-responsive at a flat off Raikes Lane, Birstall.

Her family have now paid tribute to Kelsey in a moving statement.

It said: "As a family, we are trying to come to terms and make some sense of this shocking situation and in time we hope that we may gain some answers to our tragic loss.

“Kelsey was only 19 years of age and had her whole life ahead of her. Kelsey was a fun loving young lady.

"She had a gentle, vulnerable disposition with a heart of gold. Kelsey was kind and gentle to a fault and always had the best intentions for everyone, often putting others before herself.

“As a family, we would also like to say ‘thank you’ to the emergency services who were in attendance at the address that night and for all their efforts. We are grateful to you that you tried to help Kelsey.”

The family have also expressed their thanks gratitude to everyone who has shown "expressions of love, comfort and support to them at this very difficult and sad time."

A 17-year-old female arrested in connection with the death was released under investigation on Saturday, March 10.

Police are continuing to try and determine the circumstances of Kelsey’s death.

Detectives are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter and are continuing to investigate into the circumstances surrounding Kelsey’s death.

