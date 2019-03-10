Family of tragic Birstall teenager ask public not to donate to Go Fund Page

The family of Kelsey Womersley, who died under suspicious circumstances in Birstall, have asked the public not to donate to a Go Fund Me fundraising page.

The family have stressed that the 'Justice for Kelsey / Kelsey’s send off' page is not something which they created and they were not consulted about it.

They have said they do not support it and do not need any fundraising in relation to Kelsey's death.

Members of the public are advised not to donate to the page.

19-year-old Kelsey was pronounced dead at a flat off of Raikes Lane, Birstall on Friday, March 8.

A police spokesperson said: "The family of Kelsey Womersley, whose death in an incident in Birstall on Friday remains under investigation, have asked the officers supporting them to advise people against donating to a ‘gofundme’ fundraising page which they have become aware of.

"The family want to highlight that the ‘Justice for Kelsey / Kelsey’s send off’ page is not something they were consulted about and therefore do not support at what continues to be a very difficult time for them.

"They do not require any fundraising in relation to Kelsey’s death and are advising members of the public who might make donations that this is not something they need."

West Yorkshire Police officers were called by paramedics just after midnight to a report of an assault on a woman.

They found Kelsey, who was non-responsive, and despite medical attention by paramedics she died at the scene.

Officers arrested two men and two women on suspicion of murder. The two men and the 23 year old woman who were arrested have since been released with no further action taken.

A 17-year-old female has been released under investigation, pending continuing enquiries.

Investigations remain on-going.

