The family of a woman killed by a speeding driver who was also on her phone have spoken of the “enduring emptiness” left by her death.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari died after being struck by the VW Golf as she crossed Stanningley Road more than two years ago. Her killer, Romeesa Ahmed, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court today.

She smashed into Mrs Kumari before careering into a bus stop where a man was waiting, leaving him with serious injuries.

Mrs Kumari, 28, was the mother to a one-year-old and had left India to continue her studies at Leeds Beckett University.

Mrs Kumari (pictured) died in the smash on Stanningley Road. | WYP / National World

In an impact statement, written by her brother-in-law and read to the court by prosecutor Jessica Strange, she was described as being the “heart of the family” and a “devoted wife and doting mother”.

Ms Strange said they are heartbroken that he daughter will grow up without knowing her mother.

Mr Kumari had only arrived in England days before she was killed, the court heard.

Trainee nurse Ahmed was given an 11-year jail sentence after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and a charge of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

The 27-year-old had been travelling home from a night shift on the morning of February 22, 2023.

She was using her mobile phone “in some capacity”. The social media app Snapchat and a music app was in use moments before the smash.

Ahmed was jailed for the horror smash that killed a woman and badly injured a man. | WYP / National World

Mrs Kumari was crossing Stanningley Road, near to Cockshott Lane, when she was hit by Ahmed’s VW Golf, which was travelling at around 60mph. The road has a 40mph limit.

Mrs Kumari was thrown up into the air and “somersaulted” onto the floor. She was still breathing when people came to her aid, but she was not responsive. She died a short time later from severe head injuries.

The man waiting at the bus stop said he heard a bang and saw Ahmed’s Golf coming towards him, but had no time react. He said he saw both of his legs facing the wrong way so knew both had been broken and “felt the worst pain he had ever experienced”, Ms Strange told the court.

The 42-year-old required emergency surgery on his legs. He also suffered a fractured elbow and spent a total of five months in hospital.

Ahmed tried to tell police that the car began accelerating on its own, and she had looked down at the pedals moments before the crash. Her story was rejected by the Crown and described as “nonsense” by the judge.

She also tried to claim her view was impeded by a car in front of her, which was again not true as the CCTV proved.

Ms Strange said just months after that fateful day, Ahmed, of Princeville Street, Girlington, Bradford, received two driving bans.

She failed to respond to notifications of alleged speeding and had her licence taken from her, first in July 2023 and then in October 2023.