Family of Normanton cyclist condemn his killer who drove at 80mph
The family of a cyclist who was hit by a car travelling at nearly three times the speed limit have condemned his killer after he was jailed today.
Alan Tankard, 33, suffered catastrophic head, neck and chest injuries when the Honda Civic struck him as he crossed Wakefield Road in Normanton in April of last year.
Driver Lee Beevers was driving at 80mph on the 30mph road. After driving away from the scene, 27-year-old Beevers and his friends then torched the Honda to destroy any evidence. Despite being arrested the next day, he gave “rude responses” to police during his police interview and showed little remorse, Leeds Crown Court was told this morning. He was handed a 56-month jail term.
He was already banned from driving and had appeared in court just six weeks before the tragic death of Mr Tankard having being caught behind the wheel.
Paying tribute today, Mr Tankard’s family said: “He left Alan in the road, dead or dying, whilst he covered his tracks in an attempt to destroy evidence of his crime.“He will never know the pain and suffering he has caused.
"How he left the scene of the crash and showed such little regard for another human’s life shows the type of person he is. He has taken Alan away from us and things will never be the same again.”Meanwhile, Detective Constable Simon Marshall of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said, Beevers’ driving, speed and behaviour on that day was beyond comprehension.He said: “Despite being previously banned from driving and having no licence or insurance, he got behind the wheel of that car without regard for any other person. This tragic incident was completely avoidable and due to the dangerous and reckless actions of Beevers, Alan is sadly no longer here.“My thoughts at this time remain with Alan’s family. Nothing can ever bring him back to them, but I hope that the sentence passed today will help them as they continue to process their loss. I would also like to say thank you to the members of the public who came forward and supported the police with their investigation.”