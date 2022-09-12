Family of murdered Leeds woman tune in to court hearing from India

Satpreetsingh Gandhi is charged with killing 32-year-old Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi after she was found in the Headingley area a week ago.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning also via video link from HMP Leeds, where he is being held on remand.

The 37-year-old, dressed in grey prison-issue clothing, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. No plea was entered.

Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi was murdered last Monday.

The hearing was due to begin at 10.30am this morning but was slightly delayed to allow her family to link in with the court from across the world after Judge Tom Bayliss KC approved the request.

Gandhi is now expected to return to court on November 23 for a plea and pre-trial preparation hearing.

The court waits for his psychiatric report into his wellbeing.

A preliminary trial date has been set for March 6, next year.

No application was made for his bail.

Police say they were called to a flat on Victoria Road at 6.26pm on Monday, September 5, where Harleen was found seriously injured.

She was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

The area was cordoned off following the discovery.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out enquiries into her murder.