Pervert performed sex acts at his neighbour’s door in Leeds

Sick Maysam Rajabi put his victim, who lived across from his flat on North Farm Road in Gipton, through a “campaign of sexual behaviour", Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 32-year-old was given a six-month jail term after he admitted a charge of indecent exposure.

But having been held on remand since last year, he was released immediately from HMP Leeds.

Rajabi terrified the woman while living on North Farm Road in Gipton.

Prosecutor Soheil Khan said that in the six months before the incident, Rajabi’s behaviour had become a cause for concern and the victim would hear him outside her door breathing heavily and trying the door handle.

Then on September 15 last year, she heard movement outside of the door and looked through the spyhole to see Rajabi naked and walking up and down.

The door to his flat was open and he had dragged his bed to the doorway.

He then lay on the bed and began masturbating.

The woman opened her door and recorded him to send footage to the police.

Despite the evidence, he denied the allegation.

The court heard that Rajabi had two previous allegations of indecent exposure for which he was due to stand trial, but it was eventually vacated and the offences were to lie on file.

Experts found that there was no serious mental health issue they felt could be treated.

Mitigating Ben Thomas said: “There’s clearly some evidence of some mental-health difficulties, it’s bizarre behaviour.”

Judge Robin Mairs told Rajabi: “She is a lone female and you continued to behave in the full knowledge of the harm it was causing.

"This is a very different case to someone who flashes or exposes themselves in public.

"You had persistently subjected this woman to the sight of you masturbating outside her own home.

"I have little doubt you took some perverted pleasure of the fear you put her in.

"She was understandably terrified of any escalation.

"It was a campaign of sexual behaviour and she had no means of avoiding you because you lived across the hallway.”