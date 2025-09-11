Potovens Lane, Outwood: Man charged with outraging public decency after incident shared on social media

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Sep 2025, 10:22 BST
A Wakefield man has been charged with outraging public decency.

Fahad Khan, 50, of Springhill Close in Outwood, was arrested following an incident on Potovens Lane on Tuesday morning and has since been charged with the offence.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before the court today (Thursday).

The charge follows an incident on Potovens Lane in Outwood, Wakefield.
The charge follows an incident on Potovens Lane in Outwood, Wakefield. | Google/National World

According to West Yorkshire Police, parts of the incident were published on social media.

Detective Inspector Emma Forrester, of Wakefield District Safeguarding, said: “We are aware that some details of this incident have been shared on social media and that there has understandably been some concern in the local community.”

She added: “We take incidents of this nature seriously and would urge anyone who witnesses any concerning behaviour to please report it.”

