Fagley Bradford incident: Three arrests after two men found with 'injuries to their bodies' in shooting
Detectives investigating a firearms discharge in a Bradford suburb a week ago have made further arrests.
By YEP reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST
Police officers were called to Farleton Drive in Fagley, at 5.10pm on Friday, July 7, where two men were found who had injuries to their bodies consistent with a firearms discharge.
A 32-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of attempt murder after a warrant was executed in the Sandy Lane area yesterday evening. (July 13)
A 34-year-old male was arrested a short while later on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in police custody.
A 19-year-old man arrested earlier this week remains in police custody.