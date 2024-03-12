Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 40-year-old was found guilty of murder by a jury at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon after a two week trial. She plunged a kitchen knife into his chest in the kitchen of their Wakefield home after they had both spent the evening drinking in the city centre.

Lisa was found unanimously guilty of murder by a jury and remanded back into custody. She will return tomorrow to be sentenced, but faces a mandatory life sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trial heard heard that the pair endured a volatile relationship that was marred by violence often instigated by both sides. They had been drinking in the Blind Pig in Wakefield city centre on August 29 last year, but got into an argument that Lisa Ellwood said she could not recall. She later was seen on CCTV falling over near to her home as she arrived home alone after 42-year-old Ryan.

When she got home to Greenwood Court, Agbrigg, the argument resumed in the kitchen and she then picked up a kitchen knife and attacked him, inflicting a single fatal stab wound to his chest.

She rang 999 and and told the operator that she simply came home and found him injured. She even suggested that her 16-year-old daughter may have been responsible for his death.

Lisa Ellwood was convicted of murdering her husband by a jury. (pic by WYP)

Paramedics were unable to save Ryan and he was pronounced dead at 11.45pm that night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad