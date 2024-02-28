Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisa Ellwood is standing trial at Leeds Crown Court over the death of 42-year-old Ryan Ellwood at their home on Greenwood Court in Wakefield.

Lisa claims she has no recollection of the bloody attack on the evening of August 29 last year, which left Ryan dying on the kitchen floor. The knife pierced his rib, lung and his aorta - a vessel of the heart.

Opening the case for the Crown, Craig Hassell KC said the couple's relationship, which began in 2018, had been marred by "violence and aggression from both sides".

He said that on the day of Ryan's death, the couple had taken a taxi to Wakefield city centre and were drinking in the Blind Pig pub. CCTV played to the jury appeared to show the couple have an argument shortly before 10pm, with their demeanour changing, Mr Hassell said.

Minutes later, 40-year-old Lisa left the pub and sat on a bench outside. Ryan then left a short time later and got into a taxi for home. CCTV later caught Lisa staggering home on her own, and even fell to the ground at one point.

When she arrived home she spoke with her 16-year-old daughter, who had been babysitting her younger sister. Lisa then went into the kitchen where Ryan was and an argument began. She then picked up a kitchen knife and attacked him, inflicting a single fatal stab wound, the court heard.

Lisa's daughter came into the kitchen after hearing the shouting. She saw Ryan laid stricken on the floor with blood "spewing out".

Lisa rang 999 and asked for an ambulance, but when asked by the operator what had happened, she told them that she simply came home and found him injured.

Mr Hassell said: "Those were the first of many misleading, manipulative and self-serving things she has done since she murdered her husband. She now claims she has no memory of anything that happened that evening."

Paramedics arrived and tried in vain to save Ryan, but he was pronounced dead at 11.45pm. Mr Hassell said Lisa then began claiming Ryan was repeatedly violent towards her, and even suggested that her 16-year-old daughter may have been responsible for his death.

Ryan Ellwood was stabbed to death in his own home. His wife Lisa is standing trial for his murder. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

She told police she loved Ryan and had "no reason to attack him".

Mr Hassell described Lisa as an "impulsive, jealous and drunk wife". The couple had met in the early 2000s and were both fans of Everton FC. They became involved in a long-term relationship in 2018 with Lisa living in Ireland. She moved to Wakefield in December 2019 and they married a month later.

Mr Hassell told the jury that they will hear evidence throughout the trial that Lisa would often attack Ryan in "drunken rages", accusing him of infidelity.