Rory McGrath, who was extradited from his home in New York to answer the ABH charge, claimed he was harassed by the police in his younger years having grown up in Seacroft.

The 64-year-old denies punching the officer outside The Miners pub in Garforth on the night of March 28, 1980. The officer suffered a broken nose. Four other defendants were convicted for their roles in 1980, but McGrath fled the country before he could face trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admits he was outside the pub during the melee, but denies hitting the officer.

McGrath denies hitting the officer outside the Miners in Garforth in March 1980.

Giving evidence on day five of his trial at Leeds Crown Court, he was questioned by prosecutor Jemima Stephenson about his criminal record.

He was convicted of going equipped for burglary after police stopped him in 1974 and found he was carrying a screwdriver and a spanner. To this day he claims he was on his way to fix a car.

More relevant, he was convicted of attacking police officers in 1979 – which he still maintains was self defence.

While living in America in 2011, he was also convicted of violence in a bar-room brawl. Again he says was not the instigator.

Referring to those incidents and the Garforth assault, Miss Stephenson said: “There’s a pattern emerging. In 1979 you were drunk and behaved violently, in 2011 you were drunk and behaved violently. On all three occasions you had done nothing wrong?”

McGrath replied: “If someone hits me, I will hit them back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suggesting he was often targeted by officers while living in Leeds, he pointed to his lack of offending since moving away.

He said: “When I got out from where I was being harassed, I did nothing wrong for years – did I suddenly become a saint?”

McGrath has been held on remand in HMP Leeds since he was flown over from America last year.

Retired officers have already given evidence in the first week of his trial, including the victim who says it was McGrath who punched him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad