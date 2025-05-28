A former soldier chose to live in woods in Leeds after he thought he would be automatically jailed for a serious assault.

Jamie Colefax was told he was facing a lengthy custodial sentence for the savage beating he inflicted on the victim, so felt little point in finding anywhere new to live.

But the 31-year-old was given a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court after it was heard the victim had relentlessly taunted him about his time in the Forces, and would drive him to distraction by playing drums at the shared Garfield House in Otley.

Colefax admitted a charge of Section 18 GBH with intent - a crime that usually carries an immediate jail sentence ranging from four years up to life imprisonment.

Judge Richard Mansell KC told him: “He was taunting you, he clearly provoked you.

“There was considerable provocation to you and others. You are not, by nature, a violent person.”

The court was shown hallway footage from the property on Gay Road in Otley, taken on August 17, 2022.

At around 9am Colefax was seen banging on the door of the victim’s room telling him to “stop”, and that he had contacted the landlord to complain. That was in relation to the man being on his drum kit.

A short time later the victim was seen to emerge from his room and head to the front door, taunting Colefax, who was coming down the stairs.

Colefax then ran at the man, kicked him and then punched him around 11 times.

The dazed man is then seen to leave the property. The court heard he made his way to Otley hospital before being referred to Leeds General Infirmary.

He suffered fractures to his eye socket, nose and cheek bone. He also had bruising, swelling and a cut to his eyelid.

Mitigating, Erin Kitson-Parker said the victim had been reported several times by Colefax for his behaviour but said: “He [Colefax] understands he can’t take violence into his own hands. He clearly lost his temper.

“He is appalled by what he has done. He appears to be genuinely remorseful. He should have walked away which he bitterly regrets.”

She said Colefax had obviously been evicted for the attack, but rather than look for new accommodation had been living rough in woodlands in Kirkstall, fearing jail was imminent.

Ms Kitson-Parker said he had been in the Army between 2014 and 2016 but was forced to cut short his military career due to family reasons.

She described his woodland living as “quite remarkable”, that he has been using benefit money to buy food to live and has remained out of trouble.

Judge Mansell said he would take an “exceptional course” and allow Colefax to keep his freedom. He gave him 24 months’ jail, suspended for 24 months.

He ordered him to carry out 30 rehabilitation days with probation.