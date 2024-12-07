A woman who suffered frequent beatings from her boyfriend has told a court that she fears he will never change, despite being handed an extended jail sentence.

Bradley Rose was deemed as “dangerous” by a judge after a catalogue of savage attacks on his partner who endured three years of violence.

Rose, who has been previously jailed for rape in 2011 and other attacks on women, was handed a 60-month sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week.

In an impact statement written by the victim and read out by prosecutor Zanisha Herbert, she said she learned not to react to his attacks for fear of being hit even harder.

She said: “I was conditioned to believe that I deserved the punches and not scream or make any noises because that would bring attention.

Rose (pictured) who attacked his partner frequently has been deemed a danger to women. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

“I finally recognise I was never loved and was treated the way that no human being should be treated. I have been neglected and emotionally abused for three years.

“I have been clinging to the memory of who he could be. He made me believe he is the only person who would love me. I know that prison will not change him.”

The court heard that the pair had been together since 2021, but it was only a few weeks before his violent ways surfaced.

Rose attacked her in a Scarborough hotel in October 2021 when she found out that he was cheating on her.

After she threw wine over him, he began punching her, before pinning her down and breaking her ribs with repeated punches. She required hospital treatment but did not say how the injuries were inflicted.

In May 2023 they were at a wedding in Manchester and Rose became drunk and abusive towards the woman, hitting her repeatedly and dragging her around by her hair.

On another occasion, in the kitchen in their flat, he accused her of cheating and he began punching her.

Finally, after he went drinking in Pontefract on July 6 this year, he rang the woman wanting a lift home. She obliged, but when he got in the car he was drunk and already angry.

He began punching the dashboard and the ceiling before punching her so hard her head bounced off the driver’s side window. He pulled the handbrake on as they joined the M62 and continued to punch her legs and head.

The 31-year-old, of Cross Flatts Avenue, Cross Flatts, was arrested on October 6 and gave no comments during his police interview.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, where has been held on remand since his arrest, Rose admitted four counts of ABH.

Mitigating, Samreen Akhtar said Rose has had “ample time to reflect on his actions”. She said he acknowledged that alcohol was an issue.

She said: “He wishes to apologise through me, and that’s the only real mitigation I can advance on his behalf.”

Judge Ray Singh told Rose that he posed a “serious risk of harm to women”. He gave him a 45-month custodial part of his sentence, with a 15-month extended licence period added to that, making a total of 60 months.

He was also given a life-long restraining order to keep away from his ex partner.