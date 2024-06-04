Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Investigations continue into a fight outside a pub in Leeds.

The incident is believed to have occurred outside The Daisy pub, in Stanningley Road, Bramley.

Here’s everything we know so far as investigations continue...

The incident is believed to have occurred outside The Daisy pub. Pictures: Google/NW

What happened?

From 10.21pm on Saturday, June 1, police received a number of calls reporting a fight at The Daisy pub.

Officers attended and found those involved had left the scene.

Was anyone injured?

Police successfully traced two men, aged in their twenties, who attended hospital a short time later with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

A police cordon was erected outside the venue for a short time as a police investigation into the incident got underway.

Has anyone been arrested?

No arrests have been made at the time of writing.