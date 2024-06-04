The Daisy Bramley: Investigations continue after fight breaks out at Leeds pub - everything we know so far
The incident is believed to have occurred outside The Daisy pub, in Stanningley Road, Bramley.
Here’s everything we know so far as investigations continue...
What happened?
From 10.21pm on Saturday, June 1, police received a number of calls reporting a fight at The Daisy pub.
Officers attended and found those involved had left the scene.
Was anyone injured?
Police successfully traced two men, aged in their twenties, who attended hospital a short time later with injuries that were not considered life threatening.
A police cordon was erected outside the venue for a short time as a police investigation into the incident got underway.
No arrests have been made at the time of writing.
The incident remains under investigation by Leeds District CID.