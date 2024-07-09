Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are still appealing for information after a fight broke out at a pub near Leeds.

Here’s everything we know so far:

What happened?

At around 10pm on Saturday, June 29, a number of people began fighting at the Swan pub on Low Street in Sherburn in Elmet.

What have police said?

North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal yesterday (Monday) for information about the assault.

A spokesperson said: “We’re particularly appealing for anyone that may have witnessed this incident and could help the investigation, or has information about those involved.”

Have any arrests been made?

Police confirmed today (Tuesday) that no arrests have yet been made.

What should I do if I have information?

Anyone with information that could help the police investigation is asked to lease email [email protected].

