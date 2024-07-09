Swan Sherburn in Elmet: Everything we know so far after brawl breaks out at village pub near Leeds
Here’s everything we know so far:
What happened?
At around 10pm on Saturday, June 29, a number of people began fighting at the Swan pub on Low Street in Sherburn in Elmet.
What have police said?
North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal yesterday (Monday) for information about the assault.
A spokesperson said: “We’re particularly appealing for anyone that may have witnessed this incident and could help the investigation, or has information about those involved.”
Have any arrests been made?
Police confirmed today (Tuesday) that no arrests have yet been made.
What should I do if I have information?
Anyone with information that could help the police investigation is asked to lease email [email protected].
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Rebecca Easton, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240115529 when passing on information.