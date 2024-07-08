Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal for witnesses has been issued following a brawl at a pub near Leeds.

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for information about an assault in the Swan pub on Saturday, June 29, Sherburn-in-Elmet.

It happened at approximately 10pm and involved several people fighting on the premises.

A spokesperson said: “We’re particularly appealing for anyone that may have witnessed this incident and could help the investigation, or has information about those involved.

“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.”