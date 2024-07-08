The Swan Sherburn in Elmet: Mass brawl breaks out at village pub near Leeds as police appeal for witnesses
North Yorkshire Police have appealed for information about an assault in the Swan pub on Saturday, June 29, Sherburn-in-Elmet.
It happened at approximately 10pm and involved several people fighting on the premises.
A spokesperson said: “We’re particularly appealing for anyone that may have witnessed this incident and could help the investigation, or has information about those involved.
“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.”
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Rebecca Easton, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240115529 when passing on information.