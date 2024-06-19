Temple View Grove, East End Park: Everything we know so far as police investigate suspected gunshot in Leeds
Officers from the Leeds District CID are today (June 19) continuing their investigation into an incident in East End Park in Leeds yesterday.
West Yorkshire Police received reports yesterday afternoon of a man with a handgun, and moments later of a firearms discharge in the area, and a scene remains in place while detectives investigate the incident.
Here is everything we know so far:
What has happened?
West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a man with a handgun involved in a disturbance in the area of Temple View Grove in East End Park at around 3pm on Tuesday (June 18).
A few minutes later, a second report was received of a man firing a handgun during an altercation with people in a nearby car.
Officers rushed to the scene where they found a spend shell casing, believed to have been a blank round, at the junction of Ascot Terrace and Aysgarth Close.
Have any arrests been made?
At the time of publication, police have made no arrests in relation to the incident.
What is happening now?
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to investigate the incident, with a police cordon put in place whilst enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that there are no reported injuries, and no damage has been found at the scene that is consistent with a firearm discharge.
How can I contact police?
Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13240327650 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat