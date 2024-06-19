Temple View Grove, East End Park: Police appeal after reports of firearms discharge in Leeds suburb
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An investigation has been launched after reports of a firearms discharge in a Leeds suburb.
Police were called to a report of a firearms discharge in the area of Temple View Grove in East End Park at 3pm yesterday. (June 18)
They say officers were deployed to the incident, where it was confirmed that no one had been injured.
A police cordon has been put in place, whilst enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of what took place..
Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Leeds District Police online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 1140 of 18 June.