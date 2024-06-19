Temple View Grove, East End Park: Police appeal after reports of firearms discharge in Leeds suburb

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 19th Jun 2024, 07:47 BST
An investigation has been launched after reports of a firearms discharge in a Leeds suburb.

Police were called to a report of a firearms discharge in the area of Temple View Grove in East End Park at 3pm yesterday. (June 18)

They say officers were deployed to the incident, where it was confirmed that no one had been injured.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating reports of firearms being discharged in the area of Temple View Grove, East End Park, Leeds. Pic: James Hardisty/Yorkshire Evening Post | Yorkshire Evening Post

A police cordon has been put in place, whilst enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of what took place..

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Leeds District Police online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 1140 of 18 June.

