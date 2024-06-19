Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has been launched after reports of a firearms discharge in a Leeds suburb.

Police were called to a report of a firearms discharge in the area of Temple View Grove in East End Park at 3pm yesterday. (June 18)

They say officers were deployed to the incident, where it was confirmed that no one had been injured.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating reports of firearms being discharged in the area of Temple View Grove, East End Park, Leeds. Pic: James Hardisty/Yorkshire Evening Post | Yorkshire Evening Post

A police cordon has been put in place, whilst enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of what took place..