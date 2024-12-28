Parkwood Crescent Beeston: Two arrested after reports of 'man with a gun' in Leeds - everything we know so far
Officers initially responded to a report of windows being smashed at an address by a male who had driven off in a car.
Armed police were then called in over fears the perpetrator might be armed. Here’s everything we know so far...
What happened?
There were reports that the male had been seen with “what appeared to be a handgun”, and armed officers were deployed to secure the scene.
There was “no immediate evidence of a firearm discharge” but a scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination.
Where and when did this happen?
Police were called at 11.01am yesterday morning (Friday, December 27) to an incident on Parkwood Crescent, Beeston.
Who has been arrested?
A male was arrested at an address in Dewsbury Road and a further male was arrested after a car was stopped by armed officers in Rowland Road.
What has police said?
Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident. Initial enquiries indicate the parties involved are known to each other.
What should I do if I have any information?
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log 527 of December 27 or online via 101LiveChat.