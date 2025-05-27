'Enraged' Leeds cocaine addict attacked partner when she tried to feed their baby

A cocaine addict attacked his girlfriend when she got up to feed their newborn baby.

Dale Hunt became “enraged” and began ragging the woman around by her hair as she tried to tend to the five-month-old, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Hunt pushed her into a wardrobe then lunged at her and put his hands around her neck. The incident happened on October 25 last year.

He was later arrested and gave a no-comment interview, but provided a prepared statement claiming she would attack him because he did not have any cocaine to give to her.

The 31-year-old later admitted ABH and intentional strangulation but on the day he was due to stand trial.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Hunt, of Hampton Crescent, East End Park, has 19 previous convictions including domestic violence offences of battery and breach of non-molestation orders.

Mitigating, James Holding said Hunt had “grown up around drugs” having been exposed at a young age.

Mr Holding added: “He wants help with his drug problem and anger issues.”

He said the father of three had spent six months on remand, the equivalent to a 12-month sentence, if he was released at the half-way stage.

Judge Richard Mansell KC told Hunt: “You had a heavy cocaine habit at the time and under the influence.

“You got annoyed because she got out of bed to feed your son. It must have been frightening.”

He opted to give Hunt a 21-month sentence, suspended for two years, with a six-month drug-rehabilitation requirement, 10 rehabilitation days with probation and a 26-session accredited programme on anger management.

Hunt was also handed a two-year restraining order to keep him away from the woman.