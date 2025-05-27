'Enraged' Leeds cocaine addict attacked partner when she tried to feed their baby

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 16:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A cocaine addict attacked his girlfriend when she got up to feed their newborn baby.

Dale Hunt became “enraged” and began ragging the woman around by her hair as she tried to tend to the five-month-old, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Hunt pushed her into a wardrobe then lunged at her and put his hands around her neck. The incident happened on October 25 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was later arrested and gave a no-comment interview, but provided a prepared statement claiming she would attack him because he did not have any cocaine to give to her.

The 31-year-old later admitted ABH and intentional strangulation but on the day he was due to stand trial.

Hunt attacked the woman after he became annoyed that she got up to feed their baby. Hunt attacked the woman after he became annoyed that she got up to feed their baby.
Hunt attacked the woman after he became annoyed that she got up to feed their baby. | Adobestock / NW

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Hunt, of Hampton Crescent, East End Park, has 19 previous convictions including domestic violence offences of battery and breach of non-molestation orders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mitigating, James Holding said Hunt had “grown up around drugs” having been exposed at a young age.

Mr Holding added: “He wants help with his drug problem and anger issues.”

He said the father of three had spent six months on remand, the equivalent to a 12-month sentence, if he was released at the half-way stage.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter for all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judge Richard Mansell KC told Hunt: “You had a heavy cocaine habit at the time and under the influence.

“You got annoyed because she got out of bed to feed your son. It must have been frightening.”

He opted to give Hunt a 21-month sentence, suspended for two years, with a six-month drug-rehabilitation requirement, 10 rehabilitation days with probation and a 26-session accredited programme on anger management.

Hunt was also handed a two-year restraining order to keep him away from the woman.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice