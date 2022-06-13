Armed officers were deployed to Elmet Way at Swarcliffe at around 3.25pm on Sunday following reports of a firearm discharge.

Officers confirmed damage had been caused to a window at the property that was consistent with a shotgun having been fired. No-one was injured.

Police were called to Elmet Way in Swarcliffe after reports of shots being fired. Picture: Google

A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches and enquiries are ongoing into the incident, led by West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

As part of ongoing enquiries into the incident, armed officers searched an address in Rosgill Drive shortly before 8pm.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Emma Winfield said: “The criminal use of firearms is something we will always treat extremely seriously, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to trace and arrest those responsible.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we will be continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds District who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting crime reference 13220316884 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .