Elland Road: Police issue CCTV appeal after 'racially-aggravated' incident at Leeds United vs Sunderland match

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 16:47 BST
Police have issued CCTV images after a “racially-aggravated” incident at a Leeds United match.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man who they would like to speak to following an incident at Elland Road football stadium.

CCTV images have been released as part of ongoing enquiries to identify the man pictured.

The man is understood to be a Sunderland supporter.placeholder image
The man is understood to be a Sunderland supporter. | WYP

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a racially-aggravated public order incident at the Leeds United vs Sunderland match on Monday, February 17.

“He is understood to be a Sunderland supporter.”

If anyone recognises this man, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250093908.

