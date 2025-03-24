A Millwall FC fan has been handed a ban over a tragedy chant in Leeds and an incident that saw him making stabbing motions at Elland Road.

Frankie Harris, 19, was seen making the “offensive and distressing” comments and gestures during a match between Leeds United and Millwall on February 8.

It is believed the gestures referred to the deaths of two United fans in Istanbul in 2000.

Harris, 19, of East Hill, South Dareth, Kent, admitted threatening or disorderly conduct and appeared before magistrates on Thursday (March 20).

He also admitted a charge of criminal damage relating to an incident where excrement was smeared on cell walls at Elland Road police station on the same day.

Harris was given a three-year Football Banning Order, as well as a £120 fine with an order to pay £85 in costs, a £48 surcharge and £200 compensation.

Speaking after the sentencing, Supt Gareth Crossley, who was the match commander for the fixture, said: “These kind of chants, comments or gestures directed at rival fans can be both highly offensive and distressing to hear.

“There’s no place whatsoever for them in football, and people who attend matches need to be aware that police and football clubs will take these incidents seriously and will take action.

“We will be continuing to work closely with Leeds United and visiting clubs to investigate any offences and respond appropriately.”