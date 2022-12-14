Nearly 20 bouquets of flowers have been left on the side of Elland Road outside of the ice hockey stadium, Planet Ice, following the woman’s death on Saturday evening. One of them includes a note that reads: “We are so sorry for your loss and wishing you peace, love and healing at this most difficult of times.”

The 59-year-old pedestrian – who Leeds Magistrates’ Court has named as Vanessa Barnes – was knocked down by a silver Ford Transit van after leaving the ice hockey stadium. West Yorkshire Police previously said the woman was given medical assistance at the scene but died from her injuries a short time later.

Elland Road was closed for a number of hours following the incident and traffic was diverted away from the scene.

Yesterday (Tuesday), police confirmed that a man named Jason Ward has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured, failing to stop at the scene of a road accident and failing to report a road accident.