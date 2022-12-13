Jason Ward has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured, failing to stop at the scene of a road accident and failing to report a road accident. It follows a crash in Elland Road that happened at around 7.30pm on Saturday, December 10.

A 59-year-old pedestrian was knocked down by a silver Ford Transit van after leaving the ice hockey stadium, Planet Ice. West Yorkshire Police previously said that the woman, who has not yet been named, was given medical assistance at the scene but died from her injuries a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward, 51, of Throstle Road, Leeds, is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday). A 36-year-old woman who was arrested has been released on bail.